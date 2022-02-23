Sahil Phull opens up on his role in TV show Dosti Anokhi

Actor Sahil Phull delves into detail to share about his role and how important his character is going to be in the show 'Dosti Anokhi'.

Sahil is playing the role of an orphan, Kaashi, who has received immense love from his caretakers Jagannath Mishra (played by Rajendra Gupta) and Kusum Mishra (essayed by Susmita Mukherjee).

Kaashi also loves Jagannath and Kusum and calls them 'masterji and amma'.

Sahil briefs about his character, saying: "Kashi is a simple, loveable guy for whom his 'masterji and amma' are everything. Their happiness is of utmost importance to him because they never made him feel like he wasn't theirs. A very helpful and generous person, Kaashi is a tourist guide by profession who works very hard to make ends meet."

Kaashi has been that one person in the show who is always willing to help everybody and that's how he got the name - 'Banaras Ka Robin Hood'.

The actor adds: "Having gone through so much in life, he is mature beyond his years and holds empathy and kindness in his heart. I believe Kaashi has a beautiful character arc, and going forward, he will be instrumental to the storyline."

Sahil has gained popularity for the varied roles portrayed on-screen such as 'Piya Rangrezz', 'Kaatelal & Sons', 'Uttaran' and 'Haiwaan'.

He shares how this show is different from others and he considers himself fortunate to be part of it.

"This is not a typical but a different show and I am fortunate to have got the chance to work with such a spectacular team who has created a beautiful story that surely touches the right chords. Glad to be a part of this show," he concludes.

'Dosti Anokhi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

