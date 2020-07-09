  1. Home
  2. tv

Sai Ballal to play the role of Shakuni in the mythological show 'RadhaKrishn'

"Udann" actor Sai Ballal has been confirmed for the role of Shakuni in the mythological show "RadhaKrishn".
2027 reads Mumbai
"I am truly grateful for this opportunity. 'RadhaKrishn' is my first mythological show in my career span of 21 years. It was the curiosity of an actor, an urge to do something different and that is what made me choose this character. I know the portrayal of role will be a challenge in itself as there are talented predecessors in the industry," he said.

"I am trying my level best to at least get close to my predecessors, who have played the role of Shakuni in the past and have done full justice to this character throughout their performances. I have also been reading books that are completely devoted to Shakuni and his point of view. Further, I will try to refine this character with the knowledge gained and give a 100 per cent performance," he added.

"RadhaKrishn" is soon going to hit the television screens with fresh episodes for their upcoming new track, ‘Krishn-Arjun Gatha'.

In the past, actors like Gufi Paintal and Praneet Bhat have played Shakuni in different projects

Credits :IANS

