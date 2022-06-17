Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar visit Shirdi to seek blessings for their upcoming song ‘Ishq Ho Jayega’

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar is one of the most admired on-screen couples on Indian Television. The actors rose to fame with their show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The on-screen couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media. They are all set to cast magic of their phenomenal chemistry in their upcoming song Ishq Ho Jayega. The song is all set to be released later this month and it is one of the most anticipated songs ever.

The duo was previously seen in the music video Mashoor Banegi and their performance and chemistry in the song was highly appreciated by their audience. It has set the bar high for this song and their fans are also excited to see them together again. Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar recently visited Shirdi to express gratitude and seek blessings from Sai Baba for their upcoming song, Ishq Ho Jayega. The song also marks Sai Ketan Rao's debut as a producer.

Talking about Ishq Ho Jayega, Sai and Shivangi portray the characters of young students and the song based on their college love story. The song was shot in a college from Pune, which also happens to be the hometown of Shivangi.

Sharing his excitement for his first produced project, Sai Ketan Rao adds, "Producing was my passion but I never dared to do it. But now I have gained experience and from the past 6 years, I'm into the industry and acting. I've seen how does it works offset and onset as well, how does the editing takes place, how to form a team, everything I've seen and that experience really matters". Sai also expressed excitement about his upcoming Telugu film titled 'Pellikuturu Party'.

