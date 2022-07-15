Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Khedkar's song Ishq Ho Jayega is a love story of a studious girl & romantic guy; WATCH

One of television's popular onscreen couples, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar collaborated on a new music video, Ishq Ho Jayega. Ever since the announcement was made, and its poster was released, Sai and Shivangi's fans have been excited and eager to watch their favourite pair, once again on the screen. Ishq Ho Jayega was released on Friday, July 15, and the fans are jumping in joy to see a beautiful budding college romance.

Ishq Ho Jayega is a melodious song with an interesting love story between Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar. The heartwarming track created a room in every 'SaiShi' fan's heart. Ishq Ho Jayega beautifully narrates a love story between a studious girl and a die heart romantic guy. The song is sung and composed by Prateek Gandhi, lyrics are penned by Ragini Mahajan. Interestingly, this is also Sai Ketan Rao's first venture as a producer.

Check out Sai and Shivangi's song here: CLICK

The duo was earlier seen in the music video, Mashoor Banegi, and their chemistry in it was lauded by the netizens. For Ishq Ho Jayega, Sai and Shivangi visited the famous Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessings. This song was shot in a college in Pune, which also happens to be Shivangi's hometown.

Sai Ketan Rao on his new song

Sharing his excitement about Ishq Ho Jayega, Sai had earlier said, "Producing was my passion but I never dared to do it. But now I have gained experience and from the past 6 years, I'm into the industry and acting. I've seen how it works offset and onset as well, how the editing takes place, how to form a team, everything I've seen and that experience really matters."

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's pair became popular after they featured together in the show, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. The show saw an abrupt end and even years after it has gone off air, the fans haven't forgotten the show and its pair. Each time the couple makes an appearance, their fans make them trend on social media.

Also Read: Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali stars Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar open up on participating in reality shows

