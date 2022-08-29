Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi Song OUT: Jasmin Bhasin- Aly Goni's 'party anthem' will make you groove to its peppy tunes

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, and the duo instantly fell in love with each other. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry and their ardent fans call adorably call them 'Jasly'. The couple had recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’. Ever since the day of its announcement, the track has been making the headlines for all the right reasons.

Today, Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small clip from his music video and announced that their song is out now. In this small clip, Jasmin and Aly are seen decked up in glamourous outfits, and the visuals of the two of them dancing in the rain and against a retro backdrop is a treat to their fans' eyes. The song is irresistibly good and it will be tough for the audience to take their eyes off them. The track is an instant mood lifter with a peppy tune that is a must in your party playlist. Sharing this clip, Aly captioned, "Here’s to adding glamour and shine to your Monday #SajaungaLutkarBhi is OUT NOW on Saregama Music YouTube channel".

Speaking about the song, Jasmin says, "Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is such a fun number! I was extremely happy when I was approached by Saregama for this number's recreation. The original track is iconic and for me, it was a double whammy as I got to recreate the song. What more could a girl from the entertainment world ask for ?"

Aly says, "It was a lot of fun reprising this track for Saregama. The remix of the song is simply amazing and will have you hooked. Of course, working with Jasmin is always a great time and now the audience will get to see one of their favourite legendary tracks in a new avatar. I'm very happy to be a part of this project!"

Talking about the song singer Shaan says, "It is a peppy track and it is one of the most loved tracks by the audiences so getting to lend my vocals for this legendary track itself is an honour for me and I enjoyed every part of it."

Singer Neeti Mohan says," This song has always been a favorite and to be able to sing a new version was an absolute pleasure. Sajaunga Lut Kar bhi is groovy, emotional and a Fun number. Hope people love listening to it as much as we loved creating the track."

About Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi:

Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is a recreation that has aptly kept the essence of the RD Burman's Chura Liya. The melodious voice to Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi has been given by the legendary Shaan and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics are written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Kunaal Vermaa. Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi is produced by Saregama. The song is now out on the Saregama Music YouTube channel.

