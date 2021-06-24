Sajid Khan recalls advising Salman Khan to match steps with Govinda for a song on the sets of IMPL

Indian Pro Music League 90’s theme episode is graced by the family of iconic actor and dancer, Govinda. Sajid Khan shared an amusing incident after the performance of the actor

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Pro Music League will be full of entertainment as the sets will be graced by Govinda and family. The show is gearing up for Akhiri Daur as the teams compete against each other for being in top 4. The latest episode will be graced by the Ambassador of Bengal Tigers, Govinda and the theme of the episode will be 90’s. The guests will be entertained by the performances on Dil se, Waada Raha and Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, and others.

Govinda’s dance moves on hit Sajid-Wajid composition ‘Soni De Nakhre’ became the highlight of the show. Everyone was stunned by his dance moves and applauded his performance. After the dance, Sajid Khan shared a funny story related to the making of the song. He said that he had advised to practice more as he had to dance with the epic dancer Govinda. He shared that he had told Govinda at Salman Khan’s party, ‘Chichi Bhaiya, aapko solid nachane wala hun iss gaane main.’ Sajid further said, "I remember I looked at Salman Bhai and I started laughing. So bhai asked me 'why are you laughing so much?' I said that Partner’s songs are amazing and Govinda is there with you, so better practice well. Even he laughed, but put in that much effort too. The movie worked because they were complimenting each other in the film and the song”.

Hearing this Govinda also spoke his mind as he said, “A movie works when the song works. I believe that if my film has worked, it is not because of me, but because of the songs in it. So, I am very thankful to you Sajid, Soni de nakhre was really fantastic.”

Govinda had come to the show with his wife and daughter. The teams performed on the sets resplendently. The audience can enjoy the performance of the singers on the 90’s theme on the coming weekend as the teams gear up for the final competition.

