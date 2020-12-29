Sajid Wajid's last few pieces include Indian Pro Music League anthem RELEASED; Sajid says its ‘close to heart’

Indian Pro Music League includes six zonal teams which will have several renowned playback singers at their caption.

Championship Leagues have been quite commonly used to term in the world of sports and we often see several leagues happening in different sports over the year. However, for the first time in the history of music, Zee TV is coming up with a unique musical league titled as Indian Pro Music League (IMPL). This music league will have six teams representing different regions of the country like Mumbai Warriors, Delhi Dhurandhars, UP Dabbangs, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers and Gujarat Rockers.

While the music league will witness these zonal teams battling each other in the musical championship, IMPL has been grabbing eyeballs for its clutter-breaking format. Adding on to the excitement, the makers have introduced a vibrant anthem for the championship. Interestingly, the anthem happens to be one of last compositions by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid. Talking about the anthem, Sajid stated, “In my entire career, the Indian Pro Music League Anthem has taken me the longest time to compose and record. Wajid and I were kicked about it when it came to us and we worked on it day and night. This is one of our last pieces of the composition together and hence, I am very emotional about it and it is very close to my heart. What makes this even more magical is that we have 18 top singers singing such an anthem for the very first time. Talking about the anthem, it is quite different from our usual compositions. It is upbeat, charged with passion and has a lot of regional flavours to it. I can’t wait and watch to see the audience’s reaction.”

Suron ke manch par honge bade-bade diggaj sitaare saath, tayyar ho jaaiye kyunki hone wali hai ab music ke asli muqabala se mulakaat. Dekhiye #IndianProMusicLeague bahut jald, sirf #ZeeTV par.#IPMLAnthem #IPMLOnZeeTV #MusicOonchaRaheHumara pic.twitter.com/3k49KDfrWC — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) December 29, 2020

To note, the zonal teams are being supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities and will have several playback singers like Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao as their zonal captains who have come together for a project for the first time. In fact, the IMPL anthem also witnessed ambassadors of the championship league’s zonal teams – and Govinda with their families, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina grooving to the track.

To note, the Indian Pro Music League anthem was unveiled at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

