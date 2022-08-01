Sakshi Tanwar to Kiran Karmarkar: Here's what Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii lead cast is doing now

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is considered one of the most iconic and highly watched TV shows. With its unique and relatable storyline, this show became one of the most popular serials and kept audiences hooked for 8 long years. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii aired on Star Plus from 16 October 2000 to 9 October 2008. This daily soap was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced by her production company Balaji Telefilms which starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii explored the world of Parvati and Om Agarwal, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om, the ideal son. The series went off-air on 9 October 2008 after completing 8 successful years. Apart from Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, the show also starred Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawatra, and Rinku Dhawan in pivotal roles. As the show is all set to grace our TV screens once again, let's take a look at what the stars are doing now.

Here's what Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's lead cast is doing now

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar is among the most popular actresses in the television sector who played the lead role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Sakshi's simplicity, persona, and charm swooned the audience, who accepted her with open arms. Even today, many remember Sakshi as Parvati. Earlier, in an interview with Femina, the actress had shared that after spending so many years working she now wants to dedicate her time to her daughter. Sakshi now wants to spend time with her daughter Dityaa whom she adopted in 2018. She added that she drops her and picks her up from school every day. The actress has now learned how to balance her work with her personal life. She said she now does the work that fits in her life and accommodates her daughter and family. The actress is not on social media and prefers to keep her personal life private.

Kiran Karmarkar

Kiran Karmarkar played the lead character Om Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actor recently featured in the popular daily soap Spy Bahu.

Anup Soni

Anup Soni essayed Suyash Mehra in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and was highly appreciated for his acting prowess as well. Anup has hosted the popular real-life-based crime show Crime Patrol since 2010 and he became very popular among viewers as the host of the show. In 2018, he decided to exit the show citing that currently, he wants to focus on his acting career in films and other TV shows. In 2021, during the lockdown period, Anup completed a certification course from the International Forensics Sciences (IFS), a registered organization with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra. He recently featured in a Zee5 web show titled 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.'

Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar is a well-known actor in the telly world and in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii he essayed Kamal Agarwal. The actor-stand-up comedian is presently away from the limelight. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ali had opened up on the reason behind this. He said, “TV mein aisa kuch aaya nahin. There were a few cameos, which I said no to. I’m not getting what I want. I’ve been in the industry for so long, I want to reinvent. But I’m not in a hurry." Ali adds that he doesn’t wish to do a TV show just for the sake of it. “When a show gets shut, the actors are blamed. Ali ka show band hogaya. Then the tag of hit and flop gets attached to you. So it’s better I wait for the right project,” he concludes.

Shweta Kawatra

Shweta Kawaatra is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Earlier, in a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed "I am studying psychology, and I have been counselling people so that gives me a lot of satisfaction. I love being on Instagram too as it’s a fun way to stay connected with your audience".

Rinku Dhawan

Rinku Dhawan, popularly remembered as Chhaya from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, is beyond happy with the announcement of the show's rerun. She is currently seen in Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan and also told Pinkvilla exclusively that she is also returning with a new show by Balaji.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii will air on Star Plus from Tuesday, August 2, onwards. It will have an hourly run from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

