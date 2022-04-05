Sakshi Tanwar to make a special appearance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Reports
Ekta Kapoor launched the second season of the show a few months back, with the name Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. As per the latest reports, the actress Sakshi Tanwar will be seen in the second season of the show.
Sakshi Tanwar will be making an appearance on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to promote her upcoming series on Netflix, named Mai. She will be shooting with the cast and crew soon. It will be very interesting to see the integration episode.
Sakshi’s web series "Mai" revolves around the lives of the Chaudhary family of two brothers, who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and children.
For the unversed, popular fiction show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 had won the audiences’ hearts with its sweet and entertaining storyline and performances by the cast. The viewers are enjoying the romantic chemistry between Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar), who are finally coming around and realizing their love for each other.
