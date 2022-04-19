Sakshi Tanwar praises Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta; Feels nostalgic on sets

Sakshi Tanwar is among the leading names in the entertainment industry and she won the hearts of the fans with her acting prowess in many TV shows. The actress was highly appreciated for her role in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. Sakshi recently paid a visit to the sets of the second season of the show, where she met the actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. Sakshi was full of praises in an interview with ETimes and shared about feeling nostalgic on coming back to sets after 8 years.

Talking about the show and her memories with it, Sakshi said, “I’ve returned to this studio after 2014. I’ve come here after 8 years and I’ve come here not as Priya but as Sheel (my new role). It is a very weird and different feeling. In fact, when I got the script for our sequence I started reading the part of Priya from Bade Acche… and I suddenly realised that I’ve to read my part and not Priya’s. It feels amazing as Balaji is like home to me. I am very happy that I got to visit my home once again," she said.

Sakshi also praised the new leads, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar and she even complimented them for their work, "Disha has taken the role of Priya a notch higher. It was lovely meeting her, she’s very sweet. She’s playing the role of Priya quite well and I think the new Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha have taken the show to a next level," said Sakshi.

Sakshi, who has been a part of some of the popular shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devi amongst others recalled old memories after visiting the studio in Mumbai where she shot for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season one. She recalled the atmosphere of the TV show sets and how they would do their scenes while having fun together. She said all those memories came alive after she visited the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

