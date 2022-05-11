Sakshi Tanwar recalls dedicating all her time to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: 'I never got time to attend weddings'

Sakshi Tanwar is among the most popular actresses in the television sector. She started her career as an anchor in Doordarshan and anchored the program Albela Sur Mela in 1998. She rose to fame when she played the lead role of Parvati Agarwal in the Balaji Telefilms daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. This daily soap was considered one of the most iconic shows on Television, and Sakshi played the lead role of Parvati Agarwal. With its unique and relatable storyline, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii spread across the country and kept audiences hooked for 8 long years. Sakshi's simplicity, persona, and charm swooned the audience, who accepted her with open arms. Even today, many remember Sakshi as Parvati.

In a recent interview with Femina, Sakshi Tanwar talked about her dedication to her first popular show. The actress revealed that while she was shooting for this show, she didn't do anything besides work extremely hard for the show. Sakshi further said that the only thing that was important to her in those eight years was work. The actress also adds that she did not attend any weddings in those eight years as she wouldn’t get time. But Sakshi has no qualms about it as she believes that television might be demanding but “nothing polishes you like television”.

After spending so many years working, Sakshi now wants to spend time with her daughter Dityaa whom she adopted in 2018. She added that she drops her and picks her up from school every day. The actress has now learned how to balance her work with her personal life. She said she now does the work that fits in her life and accommodates her daughter and family.

On the work front, Sakshi Tanwar has also been a part of many popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She essayed the role of Priya Ram Kapoor in the Balaji TV show and her pairing with Ram Kapoor was immensely loved by the fans of the show. Sakshi also starred in a new web series titled Mai, backed by Clean Slate Filmz.

