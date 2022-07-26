Sakshi Tanwar's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to return on screens after 13 years? Report

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is considered one of the most iconic and highly watched TV shows. With its unique and relatable storyline, this show became one of the most popular serials and kept audiences hooked for 8 long years. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii aired on Star Plus from 16 October 2000 to 9 October 2008. This daily soap was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced by her production company Balaji Telefilms which starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar.

As per Telly Chakkar's report, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is all set to make a comeback on the television screens after a gap of 13 long years. Once again, Balaji Telefilms will treat the audiences by introducing a new season of this iconic show. It will be intriguing to see a whole power-packed drama series entertaining the audiences again. Speaking about Sakshi Tanwar, the actress essayed the character of Parvati Agarwal and on the other hand, Kiran Karmarkar played Om Agarwal. Sakshi's simplicity, persona, and charm swooned the audience, who accepted her with open arms.

Earlier, in an interview with Femina, Sakshi talked about her dedication to her first popular show. The actress revealed that while she was shooting for this show, she didn't do anything besides work extremely hard for the show. Sakshi further said that the only thing that was important to her in those eight years was work. The actress also adds that she did not attend any weddings in those eight years as she wouldn’t get time. But Sakshi has no qualms about it as she believes that television might be demanding but “nothing polishes you like television”.

About Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii:

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii explored the world of Parvati and Om Agarwal, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om, the ideal son. The show also starred Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawatra, Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. The series went off-air on 9 October 2008 after completing 8 successful years.

