Salman Khan on being apprehensive about shooting for Bigg Boss 14: Scared for Arpita & Aayush’s newborn baby

As Salman Khan will be shooting for Bigg Boss 14 amid the COVID 19 pandemic, he has admitted being apprehensive about shooting for the show as he is scared for his family.
Salman Khan on being apprehensive about shooting for Bigg Boss 14: Scared for Arpita & Aayush's newborn baby
Salman Khan is all set to return to our television screens as the host of Bigg Boss 14 and the excitement among the audience is palpable. While the viewers can’t wait to witness the high voltage drama getting unfolded on the show, shooting for Bigg Boss 14 has been different from all the previous seasons courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. The pandemic has affected over 57 lakh people in India and the toll is rising. Given the crisis situation, it wasn’t an easy task to shoot for the popular reality show.

And Salman does admit that he was apprehensive about shooting for Bigg Boss 14. He explained that he was scared for her newborn niece Aayat and his parents.  

Credits :Pinkvilla

