Salman Khan calls late Sidharth Shukla ‘irreplaceable’ on his birth anniversary; Watch

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering from a heart attack. No one could believe the actor left for heavenly abode so early. Yesterday on December 12, the actor’s first birth anniversary was celebrated. Fans took to their social media handles and shared a lot of videos and pictures remembering him. To note, the late actor was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and on the special occasion, the makers shared a tribute video remembering his journey in the house.

Salman Khan started the episode with an ode to him. He said, “Aaj Bigg Boss ke us winner ka birthday hai jo humare saath nahi rahe. (Today is the birthday of the Bigg Boss winner who is no longer with us).” Viewers were then shown a montage of various moments from Sidharth Shukla’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Salman added, “The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla.”

He further said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day. Aur aaj ka episode aapke naam (I dedicate today’s episode to you).”

Take a look here:

After winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth made appearances on the show in the following seasons. In Bigg Boss 14, he participated as a ‘senior’ and he was also a guest on Bigg Boss OTT. Close friend, Shehnaaz Gill posted an image of Sidharth Shukla on Instagram to mark his birthday on Sunday.

