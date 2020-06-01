Salman Khan giving his blazer to Wajid Khan on Bigg Boss in this throwback video will melt your heart; WATCH

Salman Khan and Wajid Khan's throwback video from the sets of Bigg Boss will make you feel nostalgic. Check it out right here.

The world lost another artist on Sunday as music composer Wajid Khan breathed his last. The composer died after a cardiac arrest and had also tested positive for COVID 19. The entire industry is mourning the loss of the music composer and , who launched the duo of Sajid-Wajid with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, is very close to them and he also sent out his condolences to him with a tweet where he wrote, Remembering his friend and composer, Salman Khan tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace …”

Meanwhile, as one already knows, both Salman and Wajid have been very close to each other and together, they have managed to produce multiple hits. As we lose another gem, fans have been celebrating Wajid Khan as well as his association with Salman by sharing throwback photos and videos. We came across another video of Wajid Khan from a season of Bigg Boss as the two shared the stage. The video sees Salman taking his jacket off and giving it to Wajid while the latter is smiling through his eyes.

Check out Salman Khan and Wajid Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, Wajid Khan's last song was a collaboration with Salman Khan called Bhai Bhai, the one he released on the occasion of Eid this year and it sure turned out to be a treat for all the fans for the actor. The song received a lot of love and so did the entire team.

Credits :Twitter

