Salman Khan is in splits as Krushna Abhishek cracks a joke on Bharti Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show; WATCH

Dabangg 3 actors Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sonakshi Sinha along with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhudheva will be gracing the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, and it is sure going to be a fun episode this weekend.

This week, the cast of Dabangg 3, including , , and Saiee Manjrekar along with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhudheva grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman always has a great time on the show with host Kapil Sharma and the entire gang and it turns out, this weekend's episode is going to be no different as we will see the actor in his fun element, having a great time on the show as usual.

Now, Salman will go ROFL on the show as Bharti Singh will take on 's character in Hum Aapke Hai Koun in the trademark violet saree. And playing her co-star is a proxy Salman Khan, and they enact the iconic scene from the movie where Salman's character hits her with a flower. Taking a jibe at it will be Kapil aka Arora Sahab, and he goes on to say how he hasn't seen a Salman so bad as this. Salman then takes things into his own hands and recreates the scene with Bharti, while Archana Puran Singh and others enjoy. The fun only doubles when Krushna Abhishek joins them too and calls Bharti 'ubli hui Madhuri Dixit.' If that's not enough, he also says that if Dr. Nene sees her like this toh nene ke dene padh jayenge.

Check out Salman Khan's video on The Kapil Sharma Show:

Dabangg 3 is all set to release next week, and everyone is looking forward to the third instalment of the franchise. Making her debut with the Salman Khan film is Saiee, and their chemistry as seen in the videos so far sure seems to be promising. Sonakshi, on the other hand, will be reprising her role as Rajjo.

