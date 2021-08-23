Salman Khan reunites with Biwi Ho To Aisi co star Rekha for BB 15 as he soon completes 33 years in Bollywood

Bollywood superstar has been ruling the Hindi entertainment industry for years. He has left a mark on the audiences' mind with his performance in the films. His fans love him a lot. It is worth mentioning that the actor soon will be completing 33 years in the industry. Though he is currently busy with his film shoots and other shows, recently Bigg Boss 15 promo was out and it has created a lot of buzz. The makers have introduced a voice which is apparently of veteran actress .

But did you know both actors have a connection too? As mentioned in Daily India, in 1988, when Salman Khan was hunting for work, at that time, director J.K. Bihari was making a film called ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’. The film had Rekha and Farooq Shaikh in the lead roles. In this film, there was a role of Rekha’s brother-in-law, but it was a small role. Apparently, no famous actors were interested to do it. And luckily Salman got this role. He was also very happy to work with Rekha. The film had released on 26 August 1988.

And interestingly they are reuniting for the Bigg Boss 15. The other details are under the warp. The promo starts with Salman Khan as a forest officer entering into a forest and he hears a voice. He reaches close to a tree and the voice recognises him. She calls out his name. The voice seems to be of actress Rekha.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Voot. The show is for six weeks and is hosted by . On the work front, Salman along with has left for Tiger 3 shoot in Russia.

