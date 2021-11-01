Salman Khan roots for Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak as she makes her music video debut with Bijlee Bijlee

Shweta Tiwari has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After enjoying a stupendous journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress is on cloud nine now as her daughter Palak Tiwari has made her music video debut with Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. The peppy track marks Palak’s first collaboration with the renowned Punjabi singer. And while Shweta and her fans are in awe of Palak stint, adding on to their excitement, Salman Khan has also rooted for the newcomer now.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman re-shared Palak’s post of a teaser of her song. The video had the young actress grooving with Hardy Sandhu and their sizzling chemistry has set the screens on fire. And while Palak has left everyone in awe with her panache, Salman went on to congratulate the young starlet and Hardy for the song. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor captioned the video as, “Congratulations on the electrifying song Palak and Harrdy! @palaktiwarii @harrdysandhu”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post for Palak Tiwari and Hardy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee here:

Meanwhile, Palak has been quite excited about the song and called it a magical experience. Talking about it, she said, “Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do”. On the other hand, Shweta being the proud mother that she is, took to social media and wrote, “Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally, the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October. It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!”

