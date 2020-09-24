Salman Khan rubbishes reports about Bigg Boss 14 being scripted: Biggest writer in country can’t script it

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 premiere, Salman Khan has addressed the rumours about the show being scripted. Here’s what he said.

The countdown for Bigg Boss 14 has begun and the audience can’t keep calm about the new season of the show. While the fans are eagerly waiting for this popular reality show to take over the small screens, it has also brought along the rumours about Bigg Boss being scripted. Interestingly, these rumours have tagged along with the show since the first season and it has often got the tongues wagging about the authenticity of Bigg Boss and the high voltage drama inside the BB house.

However, has rubbished the news and stated that even the biggest script writer of the show cannot script Bigg Boss as everything changes within seconds during the task be it the loyalty, emotions, atmosphere everything, During the launch of Bigg Boss 14, the superstar addressed the reports and stated that the contestants aren’t allowed to leave the BB premises until evicted. “There is a misconception that contestants are allowed to come out of the house in between, that is not true. The contestant only leaves the house when they get eliminated. You cannot script anyone, neither Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, or Gauahar Khan,” he added.

To note, Bigg Boss 14 will air from October 3 and will be coming with the lockdown theme. Besides, special precautions will be taken in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak wherein everyone on the sets will undergo COVID tests. Besides, the Bigg Boss house will also be coming with special facilities like a theatre, gym, spa etc this team as it will give a perfect comeback to the 2020 lockdown.

