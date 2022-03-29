Salman Khan says recent Bigg Boss contestants were unprofessional: ‘Don’t have anything personal against them’

Salman Khan needs no introduction. From giving top movies to hosting major reality shows, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has kept his fans entertained. The actor has been hosting Bigg Boss for several years now. A few months back, he hosted the 15th season of the reality show. The actor appeared every weekend to school the housemates for their behaviour and even guided them by giving the best advice. Today, during IIFA Awards 2022, Salman shared how some recent Bigg Boss contestants have been unprofessional.

The 'Dabangg' actor said, “I am the host of that house. They are coming to my house. I am not their family member. Neither am I their teacher or principal. Once in a while I lose it, not just lose it, I do the right thing. So I react that way, but after a few episodes, I do get back to normal. I react. I tell them. I finish it. I don’t have anything personal against them.” He added that last couple of seasons, contestants thought they knew what they were supposed to do in the house.

“They should understand that once they are out of the house, nobody in the film industry wants to work with someone who is abusive, bad-mouthed and unprofessional,” the actor concluded.

Launched in October last year, Bigg Boss 15 saw Tejasswi Prakash win the Salman Khan hosted show. She beat Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra and bagged the trophy. She also won a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

Also Read: Salman Khan gives major weekend vibes as he gets into a pond to beat the heat; PIC

