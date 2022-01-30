Salman Khan says 'Sab Khush Hai' as he chats Katrina & Vicky's wedding with Shehnaaz; Hints he's not single.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end and the grand finale is all set to take place today. The grand finale will see several former contestants coming back and one of them is the most popular one Shehnaaz Gill. The actress and reality star and graced the stage with her usual wit and charming personality.

Ahead of the second part of the finale, we got to see a glimpse of Shehnaaz and Salman's entertaining chat. This was even more interesting as Shehnaaz teased Salman about Katrina Kaif. Goofing around, Shehnaaz said, "From Punjab's Katrina Kaif, I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill. Because India's Katrina is now become Punjab's Katrina since she is married now."

Replying to Shehnaaz, a smiling Salman said, "Yes, she's married to Vicky Kaushal. Sab kushal mangal, sab accha hai. Sab khush hai (Everyone's happy)." To which Shehnaaz chimed in and said, "Sir, aap khush raho bas (Sir, you just remain happy)."

Shehnaaz wondered if she said something out of line and quickly chimed in saying, "Sir, aap single hi acche lagte ho. (You look good as a single only)." While replying, Salman hinted he is not single, as the Bigg Boss host said, "Jab ho jaunga, tab aur accha lagunga. (When I become single, I'll look even better)."

