Salman Khan shakes a leg on Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture as he promotes Antim with Aayush Sharma; WATCH

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be gracing the upcoming weekend episode of television show The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh. The actors will be there to promote their upcoming actioner Antim: The Final Truth, which is slated to release on the silver screens on 26th November. In a promo shared by Colors TV on its social media platform, it is seen that Salman Khan shakes a leg with the contestants of Dance Deewane 3 on his popular song, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

A few hours back, Colors TV took to its official handle on Instagram and shared a promo for the upcoming weekend episode of The Big Picture. Going by the promo, it looks like Ranveer, Salman, and Aayush will be seen celebrating Children’s Day with the contestants of Dance Deewane Season 3. As the kids groove to Salman’s popular track ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’, the actor too dances with them. Colors TV shared the promo with the caption “Baccho ke saath baccha ban kar, Ranveer aur Salman ne ki khoop saari mauj The Big Picture ke manch par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 13th-14th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on voot.”

In another recent promo, team Antim was seen getting stuck at Rs. 50 lakh question as host Ranveer presents a picture of a historical monument. Aayush Sharma immediately says, "It's Taj Mahal", but Salman Khan says, “Itna simple hota to 50 lakh me nhi aata, this is not Taj Mahal, its something else.” He decides to take his Bigg Boss lifeline, through which he is connected to the housemates in the popular reality show.

