Salman Khan willing to slash his fees for Bigg Boss 14: More than happy to cut it down so others can get paid

Salman Khan, who is returning as a host for Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly getting a bomb for the popular reality show. However, he stated that he is happy to cut it down given the COVID 19 pandemic and want others to get paid.
18219 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan willing to slash his fees for Bigg Boss 14: More than happy to cut it down so others can get paid
The COVID 19 outbreak has taken a massive toll on the normal life in India and there are no second thoughts about it. While we have been introduced to a new normal, the pandemic has also affected the financial condition of everyone around. Although things are getting back to normal gradually, the entertainment industry is still struggling in more than one way. Amid this, as the Bigg Boss makers are returning with the 14th season, salaries have been a major concern for everyone on the show.

There have been reports that host Salman khan has been getting a bomb for Bigg Boss 14. However, during the launch of the new season on the popular reality show, the Dabangg star stated that he is willing to cut down his fees so others in the team can get their respective salaries.

It is a developing story

