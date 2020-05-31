Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 or Rohit's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, the reality show you are waiting for? VOTE

We have been missing our regular television watching patterns and if anything, we bet fans do miss the reality shows time and again. So we thought, why not let you have a pick at it. Vote now and drop a comment below.

Indian television is blessed with some of the finest shows but what we also have just about enough is the vast number of reality shows. And in fact, these shows range from dance to pulling off stunts, to, of course, being locked up in a house with strangers for 3 long months. Every reality show that we have does seem to have its own charm on the audiences and since we have a varied range of audience, every show has a niche of its own and caters to those people just fine.

And so to speak, two of the most talked-about reality shows on Indian television are Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. While 's Bigg Boss has been one of the most controversial show and continues to be one for all we know, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to have had some of the finest stunts and hence, manages to keep fans hooked to it until the very end. While Bigg Boss 13 ended a couple of months ago, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 finale did not see the light of the day for the lockdown came into effect and hence, they decided to hold on.

With the ongoing lockdown, fans have been left thinking about the shows and their fate, but some things don't change, right? Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi continue to be the most loved and much-awaited shows, none the less, we are wondering which one are fans more excited for. Names like that of Jasmin Bhasin, Shivin Narang and others keep coming up, however, nothing is final just yet. Meanwhile, reports have it that the trophy for KKK 10 will be lifted by Naagin 3 star Karishma Tanna.

So, which show are you excited about? Vote here and drop your comments below.

