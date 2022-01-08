Is Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 really getting extended?

Bigg Boss 15 is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Every day something or the other happens inside the house and it grabs all the limelight. Well, as we are nearing the finale of the reality show, the makers are up to give yet another surprise to all the viewers of Bigg Boss. The latest reports suggest that the grand finale of BB15, which was expected around January 16 might be extended. Yes! You heard that right.

According to reports in ETimes, sources close to Bigg Boss 15 have revealed that the makers have apparently decided to extend the reality show by approximately two weeks. According to the reports, BB 15 would witness its grand finale by the end of January 2022. Well, not only this, the reports further state that popular contestants of this season Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian will also re-enter the show as wild-card contestants. It is said that both these contestants are prepping up to walk in the Bigg Boss 15 house once again and are currently in quarantine.

But, on the other hand, reports in India Today, Bigg Boss 15 hasn’t got any extension since the previous two seasons ended in February too. The reports further said that taking into consideration the low ratings and poor response to the current season, the makers may not extend this season. Bigg Boss Grand Finale is all set to happen on January 16 and apparently, the finale will take place in a Bio Bubble. It is also said that only a quarter of the total crew of the reality show will be allowed to be a part of the finale. Currently, seven of the remaining contestants have won a ticket to finale. It will be interesting to see who lifts the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

