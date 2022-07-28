Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to have an aqua theme? Find out

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and most watched reality shows on Television. The show is hosted by Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. And, after the huge success of Bigg Boss season 15, Salman Khan's show is all set to renew for the upcoming and fans are ardently waiting for Bigg Boss season 16. And, we have got an update for BB fans. Now, as per the recent reports doing rounds, the reality show might have an aqua theme this time.

A Bigg Boss fan page on Instagram named Khabri Lal has shared a few photos on social media and it claims to be the first look of the aqua theme house. It sees lots of blues and gold. The set is still under construction and according to the reports, the work is expected to be complete by mid-September.

Check photo here:

Earlier, a report claimed that Bigg Boss 16 is expected to go on air by the end of September or October's first week. According to the Etimes report, the makers have started gearing for the show, and at present, the show is in the pre-production stage. The house is expected to fully be constructed by mid-September and the technical test will begin after that.

Speaking of Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner while Pratik Sehajpal stood runner up. The other finalists were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

