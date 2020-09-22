Salman Khan's BTS video from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 is sure to make fans eager for the premiere

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October 2020. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have recently shared a BTS video on social media.

Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner, and ardent fans of the show are eagerly waiting for its premiere. Amidst numerous speculations, the makers of the reality show finally dropped it’s the first-ever promo a few weeks back on social media. And of course, is returning as the host of the brand new season of Bigg Boss once again. As the show is nearing its premiere date, the fans are getting anxious to know about the participants.

While speculations and rumours are rife regarding the possible participants of the show, the makers have released a BTS video featuring none other than Salman Khan himself. One can see that the production team has taken all precautionary measures as per the guidelines. Meanwhile, the actor is interacting with the team, rehearsing his lines, and shooting for the promos. Well, this BTS video of Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 is sure to make fans excited for its premiere.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Bigg Boss season 14 is going to premiere on 3rd October 2020 at 9 pm. Meanwhile, a fan page of the reality show had earlier shared a few inside pictures of the BB house, and we bet nothing is more glamorous than the same. One can get a glimpse of the living room and the garden area in the same. Reports suggest that the 14th season of the show will witness the inclusion of a mini theatre, spa, and a restaurant corner inside the premises.

