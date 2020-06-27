Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 to witness a month's delay due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Bigg Boss 13 continues to be the topic of conversation even after all these months, however, there happens to be a new update about Bigg Boss 14 and it might not be as exciting for the fans.

The Coronavirus outbreak has played spoilsport for many plans across the industry and a personal level as well. However, with things eventually resuming and going back to normalcy while following the required rules and regulations, a show that has come to our attention is Bigg Boss 14. While the last season of the hosted reality shows continue to be in the news for the kind of success that it was, it looks like we might be ready to talk about the news season as well.

Now, reports have it that the show will witness a delay of one month this year and unlike last year, when the show started in the beginning of October, the new season will begin sometime in the last week of October this year. Salman will continue to shoot for the show, and as reports have it, the theme for this season is going to be that of a jungle while 16 contestants will be entering the house. In addition, there will be a mix of commoners and this season will have 13 celebrities and only 3 commoners.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the rules of the show will remain unchanged and the necessary precautions like sanitisation, testing contestants for COVID 19 and other measures will be taken. Salman, on the other hand, will be shooting in Film City for the weekends and will be travelling from his Bandra house once a week. None the less, there will be 16 people staying in the same house with everything being common, it does raise a question about how will social distancing be followed and how will the shoot continue to be as efficient with all the required regulations to be followed.

