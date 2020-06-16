Salman Khan's stay at his farmhouse in Panvel amid lockdown to be developed into a Bigg Boss like TV show?

Reports have it that Salman Khan is in talks with a television channel to develop his stay at his farmhouse in Panvel into a television show. Here's what we know so far.

and Bigg Boss go hand in hand, and now that the actor has been associated with the reality show for the longest time, we have all been waiting for the new season for a while now. However, it looks like the show might be delayed after all given the ongoing lockdown. None the less, it also looks like Khan will make up for it with a Bigg Boss like a show which is made on his stay at his farmhouse along with his friends. The actor has been there for a while now and returned there post visiting his father Salim Khan in Mumbai.

Reports have it that Khan is in talks with a channel to develop his stay at the farmhouse into a series. The actor was at his farmhouse with Abhiraj Minawala and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and later, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha DeSouza and others joined him there. Now, some of them have returned to the city earlier this month, while others continue staying at the farmhouse. The idea has begun to start quite interesting already, isn't it?

For the show, the actor will be filming his daily activities and it will be turned into a reality show, something similar to Bigg Boss but based on the actor's life. It was Saajan Singh who first started filming their daily activities. Apart from how everyone spends their time at the farmhouse, it will also show how they made three music videos during the stay. In fact, while discussions about the series are still on, Khan has asked his team to kickstart the editing work on the raw footage.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan draws flak from social media users over the actor's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Credits :MidDay

Share your comment ×