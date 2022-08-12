Sambhavna Seth admitted to the hospital at midnight due to a virus infection

Sambhavna Seth, a popular name in the entertainment industry, has been vocal about her IVF journey in the past few years. She is married to Avinash Dwivedi and the couple has been trying to start a family for some time now. The actress had shared about the side effects of the IVF process and her suffering. The actress had caught an infection recently and as her condition worsened, she was admitted to hospital on Thursday night.

A former Bigg Boss contestant was rushed to the hospital after catching a virus owing to which she had to be admitted in the middle of the night. Sambhavna was already stricken with headaches and fever but her condition worsened after she vomited due to a cough.

The next day, Sambhavna revealed that she got up and her throat was aching. She was in intense body pain and no medicine was working on her. Avinash shared that he cancelled all his work to be with Sambhavna. However, after taking steam, Sambhavna felt better. The couple spoke about how long she was going to take to recover in their Vlog on YouTube. The actress then said that she did not take her arthritis medicine but at night she again had a fever. She was then given another injection.

The actress also disclosed in a video earlier that her arthritis was back. She shared a video where she discussed her weight gain after failed IVF cycles. In the video, she spoke about how she was being trolled for her weight. She shared, “I want to share something with you today. In recent videos, you must have noticed I have been asking Avinash if I have gained weight. It is something I know. I have seen myself in a fit body when I was able to dance easily. Now also I dance easily but with a not so fit body because of my health complications. I feel that I should tell myself that anyone’s body cannot remain constant."

Sambhavna Seth is popularly known for her stint in television shows like Dancing Queen, Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl, Welcome Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.

