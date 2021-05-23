Sambhavna Seth alleges hospital ‘medically murdered’ her father after he succumbs to COVID 19

Television actress Sambhavna Seth took to her Instagram handle to call out a hospital for 'medical negligence' after her father's demise. Take a look at the video.

The pandemic situation in India has created a grim situation with the second wave of Covid-19. Thousands of patients have succumbed to the virus and the country’s health care sector has been in shambles. As a result, several states have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Television actress Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father S.K. Seth earlier this month, posted a video she recorded while she was in the hospital on the day her father took his last breath.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sambhavna shared a pre-recorded video in which she alleged the nurses in the hospital misbehaved with her. In the video, she also mentioned that a nurse called her father's oxygen saturation level 'very good', when it was only 55. “They Killed my Father,” she wrote in the caption of the video. The TV actress also revealed that two hours after she recorded the video, her father passed away. A few days before her father’s demise, Sambhavna put up a request for a hospital bed for him on her social media handle.

Take a look:

She also informed in the post that her lawyers are in process of initiating a legal battle with the hospital authorities. “Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which I have faced. Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life,” she wrote. In the caption, she also claimed that she was waiting to complete her father’s last rites so she could share the video.

