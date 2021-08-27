Sambhavna Seth opens up on her journey on Bigg Boss 2: My negative image shown in the show affected career

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and each season comes with a new twist. And while the nation is gearing up for the 15th season of Bigg Boss, former contestant Sambhavna Seth has opened up on her journey on the show and revealed that stint put a negative impact on her career. In an explosive conversation with Aaj Tak, the Bigg Boss 2 contestant spoke about how her negative image on the show created massive obstacles for her in getting work post the show.

For the uninitiated, Sambhavna Seth was one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss 2 who managed to leave a mark on the audience with her fearless avatar. Talking about the same, the actress stated, “I have been very controversial in Bigg Boss and this image has changed over the year. You are approached for the show if at all you are linked with any controversy. The idea of the show is to get contestants who can give content – negative and funny content. Positive content doesn’t work on the show”.

Sambhavana also went on to say that the makers show the positive side of the contestant who they want to emerge as the winner. “The show controls which image of the contestant will be portrayed to the audience,” she added. This isn’t all. The Razia Sultan actress also explained how her negative image on Bigg Boss 2 affected her career post the show. “My personal experience wasn’t really good. I am a very loving person with a humorous nature. But that wasn’t shown on the show. Instead, I was shown as a quarrelsome and negative person. Anyone can get annoyed at some point. But projecting a person as a quarrelsome appeared to be a planned strategy,” Sambhavna added.

She also went on to claim that Bigg Boss isn’t scripted but well edited show which cashes in the TRP by showing negativity. “The image which was created on Bigg Boss affected my career badly. I faced issues in getting work which even led to financial loss as I lost several projects,” Sambhavna was quoted saying.

