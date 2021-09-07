Sambhavna Seth reacts to criticism for vlogging Sidharth Shukla's funeral; Reveals reason for brawl with cops

Sambhavna Seth was among the few celebrities who attended the last rites of the actor, Sidharth Shukla, on 3rd September. The actress was shamed by numerous celebs and netizens for vlogging the funeral of the actor. She was also seen losing her temper at the cops as others tried to calm her down. Sambhavna Seth has now given a reply on Twitter, to the people and celebs who accused her of disrespecting a sensitive situation.

The actress has shared in her tweet, “We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside. And giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didn't. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there.”

She continued, “And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didn't show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill.”

See tweets-

And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

She also shared the reason for losing her cool at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral location. She shared in her vlog that she and her husband had gone to the crematorium but got into an argument as they were inquired if they were even supposed to be present there. Sambhavna lost her cool as she did not appreciate the way her husband was treated.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Dwivedi says Sambhavna Seth wants him to do Bigg Boss; Talks about new music video ‘Kahani’