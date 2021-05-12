Sambhavna Seth shares a cryptic post after father’s demise; Says ‘It was not just covid which killed him’

Sambhavna Seth had lost her father on May 8 due to COVID 19 complications and she has been heartbroken ever since.

Sambhavna Seth witnessed one of the most heartbreaking moments of her life as she lost her father lately due to COVID 19. The actress had shared the unfortunate news on social media and revealed that her father had died on May 8 due to COVID 19 followed by a cardiac arrest. And while the former Bigg Boss 2 contestant is still mourning the loss, she has grabbed the headlines as she went on to share a cryptic post after her father’s demise.

The actress went on to share a throwback picture with her father from her wedding day wherein the father daughter duo was seen all smiles as they posed for the camera. In the caption, Sambhavna stated that she feels that there were chances that her father could have been saved. Besides, she also emphasised that her father didn’t just die of the deadly virus. She wrote, “My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him.” As soon as she shared the post, several celebs took to the comment section to offer their condolences. Nisha Rawal also wrote, “so so sorry dear Sambhavna for your loss!”

Take a look at Sambhavna Seth’s post:

For the uninitiated, Sambhavna has been taking to social media to seek help for her COVID 19 positive father who was in Delhi as they were searching for a bed. She had tweeted, "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother.”

Credits :Sambhavna Seth

