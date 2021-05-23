Sambhavna Seth's father's death: Kashmera Shah pens emotional post for actress; Says ‘Hope you get justice’

Kashmera Shah has shared a post for Sambhavna Seth and said that she is heartbroken. The actress had alleged that her father died because of medical negligence.

Television Sambhavna Seth has been hitting the headlines after she shared a video claiming that her father lost his life because of medical negligence. The actress’s father had passed away recently due to COVID 19 complications. The pre-recorded video of her is going viral on social media and garnering a lot of support from other celebrities and fans. One such is actress Kashmera Shah, wife of Krushna Abhishek, who has shown her support to her and penned an emotional post for her.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “I saw your post and I am in shock @sambhavnasethofficial I have known very good doctors and fabulous nurses but this experience that you had and the very loss of your father is absolutely dreadful. I am at a complete loss of words. Such a kind man and such a loving daughter. I hope you get the justice you are seeking.” In the pre-recorded video, the actress had shown the condition of her father in the hospital and how his oxygen level is dipping.

After she shared the video, fans' support has been pouring in. Sharing the video, Sambhavna had written, “Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father my whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but I'm definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show their real faces.”

The actress had informed fans about her father’s demise and even shared a picture with him.

