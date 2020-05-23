  1. Home
Samir Kochhar: Quarantine birthday will always be remembered

Actor Samir Kochhar, who is currently seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" season two, is looking forward to celebrating a Happy Quarantine Birthday on Saturday.
"This quarantine birthday will always be remembered. Last year, I was working on my birthday, so this time being at home truly feels great," said the actor who appeared in several digital shows in the recent time including "The Test Case", "Sacred Games", "Typewriter".

The actor initially started his career as an anchor on "Haath Se Haath Mila" and hosted the cricket based pre-match Indian Premier League (IPL) show, "Extraaa Innings T20".

