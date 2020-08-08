Samir Soni recalls his last meeting with friend Sameer Sharma; Says ‘I still can’t believe that he has gone’

This week, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma passed away at his residence and news of his sudden demise left the industry in shock. Now, his friend Sameer Sharma has opened up about his last meeting with him and expressed his grief over the loss of his friend.

(Trigger Warning) The year 2020 has been an extremely sad one in terms of losing some of the well known names in the world of cinema and television. This week, the devastating news of the passing away of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma came in and left everyone in a state of shock. From fans to close friends to colleagues, all were left extremely shocked over the sudden demise of the Sameer. While most stars expressed grief over his loss via social media, actor Samir Soni, who was a close friend of Sameer, has opened up about his last meeting.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Samir recalled how they had met up last week and discussed an incident that had taken place back in June. Samir recalled how Sameer was his close friend and that they connected on the sets of Dil Kya Chahta Hai. He mentioned that they had lost touch over the years but in 2019 had reconnected. Remembering the last meeting, Samir mentioned that the late actor had borrowed his vehicle to head to Pune and that he had met with an accident but did not tell him about it. Later, authorities told him about it and he spoke to Sameer who denied it. After a month, he mentioned that he realised that Sameer was not doing well and he went to meet him. It is then that they spoke and he told him about the accident.

Further, Samir mentioned that he noticed that Sameer was not okay. Recalling how the news made him feel, Samir said, “I kept crying all day after I heard the news. I still can’t believe that he has gone from our lives. I just wish he had reached out to someone if he was going through personal issues.” Remembering his late friend, Samir also added that he was a genius. He said, “he was a crazy genius and he had his highs and lows. As a friend, I have always supported him, whenever he needed me. He was a great guy and a gentleman in the true sense.”

Post Sameer’s demise, the police came into play and filed an accidental death report. He was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. His body was taken for autopsy by the police and his sudden demise left the television and film industry shocked. From to , all mourned the loss of the talented actor.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

