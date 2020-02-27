Sana Khaan on being cheated by Melvin Louis: I was a fool & I do not want someone else to be the same

Sana Khaan recently opened up in an interview about parting ways with ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis. She also spoke extensively about being vocal on social media.

Sana Khaan and her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis have been making a lot of headlines since the past few days and the reasons are quite obvious. The Jai Ho actress had revealed some time back that she had parted ways with the choreographer. Citing the reason for the same, Sana said that he was cheating on her with multiple girls and called him a compulsive cheater. Not only that, both Sana and Melvin insulted each other by sharing cryptic posts on social media.

Sana, who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss, was recently asked about her breakup in an interview. Responding to the questions, the actress said that sometimes the reality is not what it seems. She further added that she was a fool and that she does not want someone else to be the same. In her words, “I do not want another Sana Khaan to be in the making.” The actress also spilled the beans on being vocal about her personal life on social media.

Check out Sana Khan's cryptic post about ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis below:

Sana revealed that it will be a kind of awareness for every girl who is going through the same situation as her. On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in a web series helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Talking about her love life, Sana met Melvin Louis back in the year 2018 post which they began dating each other soon. However, rumors related to their breakup started buzzing all around the internet last year in the month of November. Finally, a few days back, the actress spilled the beans about her breakup.

(ALSO READ: Sana Khaan calls ex Melvin Louis a compulsive cheater; REVEALS she is suffering from depression post breakup)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More