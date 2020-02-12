Sana Khaan calls ex Melvin Louis a compulsive cheater; REVEALS she is suffering from depression post breakup

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khaan is left shattered after her breakup with beau Melvin Louis. Read on to know more.

Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis have been making headlines for quite some time now, but all for the wrong reasons. The couple who were loved for their amazing chemistry, have parted ways now. We at Pinkvilla exclusively told you that cheating might be the reason behind Sana and Melvin's breakup. Though their breakup rumours were doing rounds since November 209, this news left everyone shocked and aghast. Now, the ex Bigg Boss contestant has finally come out in the open talk about her separation.

In an interview with Times of India, Sana revealed that she has broken up with Melvin because he was cheating on her. She mentioned that during the initial stage of their relationship, things were running smooth between them. However, eight months down the line she started hearing stories of him cheating from others, but she ignored them thinking people were only trying to make her jealous. Sana further said that though she had loved and committed to Melvin whole-heartedly, what she got in return from him has left her devastated. She is disturbed and shaken. Further, Sana mentioned that she has developed anxiety issues and is suffering from depression post her breakup.

Sharing snippets from the interview on her Instagram account, Sana accused Melvin of having multiple affairs. Calling him a compulsive cheater and liar, she said that it is Melvin's regular habit to cheat everyone for fame and popularity. She went on to say that Melvin has now moved on with a girl who she knows very well, and she is shocked to learn about their affair. Slamming Melvin for his deeds, Sana asked, He wanted to marry me and have babies, what would he teach my son and daughter?' Sana also called the relationship toxic and questioned Melvin's upbringing.

