Sana Khaan cries inconsolably at a recent event after her breakup with Melvin Louis; WATCH

Post breakup with Melvin Louis, Sana Khaan broke down into tears at a recently held event. Take a look.

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khaan has been making headlines for quite some time now, and not for all the good reasons. Sana recently announced her breakup with dancer-choreographer beau Melvin Louis. The actress called it quits with Melvin, and left many shocked. She accused Melvin of cheating her with multiple girls. She went on to call him a compulsive cheater and liar. Not only this but of them since then have been insulting each other. They are sharing cryptic posts on their social media handles to demean and malign each other.

When Sana was questioned about her breakup recently, the Jai Ho actress said that sometimes the reality is not what it seems. She further added that she was a fool and that she does not want someone else to be the same. Now at a recently held event, Sana couldn't control her emotions and burst out into inconsolable tears on the stage. All this happened at the trailer launch of web series Special Ops, which is directed by Neeraj Pandey. Now, the video of the Sana breaking down in the middle of the event has been going rounds on social media.

In the video, Sana is seen crying as she thanked the director for giving her this big opportunity, while her co-star Gautami Kapoor is seen consoling her. Dressed in a maroon attire, Sana is not being able to stop the tears rolling down her cheeks. Everyone present there, tried to cheer up the beautiful lady, as they applauded her. The host at the event came to her rescue and said, 'It is indeed an emotional moment as it is a biggie. It is natural. It happens, we all are humans.'

