Sana Khaan gives a SAVAGE reply to ex beau Melvin Louis' cryptic post after their breakup; Take a look

Sana Khaan has a savage reply for ex boyfriend Melvious Louis' cryptic post, after breakup. Take a look.

Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis' breakup is taking a controversial turn. Ever since the Bigg Boss 7 contestant opened up about her relationship with Melvin and accused him of cheating her, tongues started wagging all over. While people were waiting to hear Melvin's side after the allegations, the dancer-choreographer broke his silence yesterday, as he took to his Instagram handle to share a cryptic post. Melvin shared a video where he is seen seen wrapping a kite flying thread in his hands and boasting a T-shirt that reads, 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.' Adding to this was his caption which said, “For the win #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail.”

This did not end here. Seems like Sana has given it back to him right in his own style. She took to her Instagram account to share a meme that read, 'Jo ladke status daal rahe hai bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi, unka bata du ki sacchai to ye hai ki jaane ka hai par koi bulati nahi.' (To the guys who are posting such statues, the truth is that you want to meet a girl, but unfortunately no girl wants you.) Not only this, Sana added fuel to the fire with her caption. She wrote, 'It is the reality. Strictly for delusional ones, 'Chillata hai magar darne ka nahin'. She further went on to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day and claimed that 50% of the truth has prevailed, the rest will also do soon.

Take a look at Sana's epic reply here:

For the unversed, Sana revealed that Melvin has been cheating with multiple girls and thus she called it off with him. She called him a compulsive cheater and liar. The actress also mentioned that she has been suffering from anxiety issues and is suffering from depression after her breakup. Well, looks like things are taking a ugly turn between the ex-lovers.

ALSO READ: Sana Khaan calls ex Melvin Louis a compulsive cheater; REVEALS she is suffering from depression post breakup

Credits :Instagram

Read More