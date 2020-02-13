Sana Khaan's ex BF Melvin Louis shares a cryptic post in response to cheating allegations made by her

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khaan's ex - boyfriend Melvin Louis has responded to her allegations on him through a cryptic Instagram post. Check it out.

If there is one celebrity couple or we can say ex – couple who has been making a lot of headlines off late, it is definitely Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis. Sana, who became popular after her stint in Bigg Boss, recently revealed that she had parted ways with Melvin. But the reason that she gave for their breakup further shocked everyone. The Jai Ho actress said that he was cheating on her with multiple girls. She also called Melvin a compulsive cheater.

Melvin, who had been silent about this entire matter, has finally opened up about the same through a cryptic social media post. Yes, you heard it right. The choreographer has recently shared a video in which he can be seen fiddling with a kite’s thread. Moreover, his t – shirt reads, “Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.” His thoughts further became clear with the caption wherein he mentioned facts like ‘for the win’ and ‘truth will prevail.’

Check out Melvin Louis’ Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Sana also shared an Instagram post which seemed to be a response from her side to Melvin. She shared a picture of herself sitting at some restaurant and captioned it this way – “When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend.”

Check out Sana Khaan’s Instagram post below:

Sana and Melvin met each other in the later part of 2018 post which they began dating soon. Their breakup rumours started doing rounds back in November 2019. Finally, the actress revealed a day back about breaking off all ties with Melvin Louis.

