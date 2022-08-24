Sana Khan to Aashka Goradia: TV Celebs who quit showbiz to find their true calling

The entertainment industry is the dreamland of many who want to begin their career in acting and other streams of the film industry. The ‘glamorous world of showbiz’ is one such place where people aspire to be the biggest stars. Several celebrities who are successful in the industry have chosen their own path over their fancy profession. The sudden decision of such celebrities leaving the industry who were doing well in their careers and enjoying stardom has always come as a shock to loyal fans. Here are some popular actors who left acting to find their true calling.

Sana Khan

Actress Sana Khan announced on social media that she is leaving showbiz after she felt enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’. Sana took this decision during the lockdown after she broke up with the famous choreographer Melvis Louis. In an Instagram post, Sana Khan called her decision to leave showbiz the ‘happiest day.

Nupur Alankar

Nupur Alankar, who was a part of daily soaps such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bhaage Re Mann, etc, has ended her journey with the entertainment industry in search for enlightenment. After dedicating 27 years to acting, Nupur took renunciation in February 2022 as per multiple media reports. As part of her pious quest she often goes on pilgrimages and also spends enough time in social service. Shambhu Sharan Jha is Nupur’s spiritual mentor, whom she met at CINTAA according to a Bollywood Life report. She has now moved to the Himalayan mountains for her spiritual learnings.

Anagha Bhosale

Anagha, who earlier played Nandini in Anupamaa bid adieu to glitz and glamour to seek Lord Krishna’s path. Her colleagues from the industry had lauded her decision when she declared that she was quitting her career for spiritual reasons. Anagha Bhosale’s Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child (sic)”, Jaswir Kaur commented, “May Almighty bless you in whatever path you choose (sic)”, Tassnim Nerurkar posted, “Godbless u (sic).”

Aashka Goradia

The famous TV actress Aashka Goradia has been part of the TV industry for more than 20 years. The actress has decided to quit showbiz as she wants to focus on her cosmetic brand, Renee. She believes that it is the right time for her to focus on her entrepreneurship. She also teaches yoga with hubby Brent Goble. Aashka has also shifted base to Goa, where they have their yoga school.

Addite Malik

Shararat fame Addite Malik left TV many years ago. Married to actor Mohit Malik and mom to little Ekbir, Addite is a restaurateur. She has three restaurants. Last seen on TV in 2012 in Chabbis Barah, Addite does TVCs occasionally.

Mohena Kumari Singh

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh is a princess by birth. She left showbiz after marrying politician Suyesh Rawat. Mohena has an immense fan following and she has been a choreographer as well. Currently, Mohena is focusing on dance and chronicles her life as a vlogger. She is also a philanthropist.

