Sana Khan cannot stop smiling as she twins in white with husband Mufti Anas; Here's the newlyweds cute POST

Sana Khan recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable 'happy post' with husband Mufti Anas, and the newly married couple seems to be making the best of their time together. Take a look.

Sana Khan is now Saiyed Sana Khan. The former actress took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Gujarat-based Mufti Anas on November 20 (2020). Ever since she embarked on a new journey of life with her husband, Sana is on cloud nine. She is enjoying her marital bliss and is making beautiful memories with her husband and in-laws.

Known to be quite active on social media, Sana is making sure to share her happiness with her fans and give glimpses from her happy married life. Be it her wedding photos, or long drive with her hubby, or pamperings given by her mother-in-law, Sana is giving a sneak peek into her new life. Recently, Sana left everyone awestruck as she shared an aww-dorable post with Mufti Anas on her Instagram handle. In the boomerang clip, Sana is seen twinning in white with her husband, and it is all things cute.

The beautiful former actress is seen splashing her bright beaming smile as she clicks the selfie, and they look absolutely cute together. While Sana cannot stop smiling, Mufti Anas is seen holding her hand affectionately.

Here's a glimpse of Sana's cute post with her husband here:

In October this year, Sana decided to bid goodbye to the entertainment world forever, and her announcement came as a shocker to many. She revealed that she is quitting showbiz in her quest to serve humanity. Sana and Mufti Anas got married in a private and secret wedding ceremony almost a month after her leaving the industry.

