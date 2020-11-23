Sana Khan changes her name to Saiyed Sana Khan after tying the knot with Mufti Anas

Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas on November 20, 2020. The latest that we know is that she has now changed her name.

Sana Khan surprised everyone sometime back as she tied the knot with Mufti Anas who hails from Surat, Gujarat. No sooner had they tied the knot, their pictures and videos from the wedding went viral on social media. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared her first picture with her husband on social media later on that took the internet by storm. She looked regal in a red bridal attire in the picture that has now gone viral. Moreover, wishes have been showered on the couple from everywhere.

In the meantime, we have learned that Sana has changed her named post tying the nuptial knot with Mufti Anas. Yes, you heard it right. If one visits her Instagram account now, they will see the name ‘Saiyed Sana Khan’ flashing in her bio. For the unversed, the actress revealed about her marriage on Sunday that left everyone in deep shock. The couple is said to have tied the knot on November 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, take a look at their picture below:

This is not the first time that Sana Khan has made headlines in the media. A month earlier, she had announced her exit from the entertainment industry. Yes, that’s right. In fact, she shared a long post on Instagram and revealed to have big goodbye to the world of showbiz. Citing the reason behind the same, Sana said that she has decided to live her life serving humanity. And now, she is all set to begin a blissful married life with her husband.

Credits :Sana Khan Instagram

