  1. Home
  2. tv

Sana Khan looks ethereal in red bridal attire as she shares FIRST wedding PHOTO: Married for the sake of Allah

Sana Khan has finally announced her marriage with Mufti Anas on social media. She dolled up in a beautiful red lehenga as she shared her first wedding photo with husband Mufti Anas and thanked 'Allah' for bringing them together.
21666 reads Mumbai
Sana Khan shares FIRST wedding photo with husband Mufti AnasSana Khan looks ethereal in red bridal attire as she shares FIRST wedding PHOTO: Married for the sake of Allah
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sana Khan took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Mufti Anas. The video of Sana's marriage went viral on social media, with many reactions coming in. In the viral clip, Sana and Mufti Anas are seen walking down the stairs as they twinned in white and held hands. Sana glowed in happiness as she flashed her bright wide smile. The newlyweds started their new journey by cutting a cake together. Sana's hush-hush marriage left some surprised, while others were happy for the former actress. 

Now, Sana has 'finally' announced her marriage on social media with a beautiful picture with husband Mufti Anas. Just a few hours ago, Sana took to her Instagram handle to share her first wedding picture. Sana looked ethereal as she dolled up in a red-golden heavy embroidery bridal lehenga choli. She accentuated her look with a pretty gold jewellery set and henna filled hands. Sana's husband complimented her look as he wore an all-white sherwani. The two looked content as they posed for a picture together. 

With this beautiful picture, Sana expressed, 'Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this DuniyaAnd reunite us in jannah. Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will you deny.' Karan Tacker and Priya Malik extended their best wishes to Sana, and congratulated the couple.

Take a look at Sana's post here: 

Meanwhile, a month ago at the start of October, Sana shocked everyone as she announced her exit from the entertainment industry. She got married to Mufti Anas on November 20 (2020), in Gujarat in a private wedding ceremony. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas after quitting showbiz; Looks like princess in a white bridal dress

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sana Khan's Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas after quitting showbiz; Looks like princess in a white bridal dress
Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan bids goodbye to showbiz industry forever; Decides to spend life in serving humanity
EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan has THIS to say about Melvin Louis’ ‘you mocked my race’ comment; Watch Video
EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan REVEALS if she will take any legal action against Melvin Louis for domestic violence
EXCLUSIVE: Sana Khan REVEALS Melvin Louis hit her; has molested women and have drugged them
EXCLUSIVE: Is cheating the reason for Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ breakup?
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement