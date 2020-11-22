Sana Khan looks ethereal in red bridal attire as she shares FIRST wedding PHOTO: Married for the sake of Allah

Sana Khan has finally announced her marriage with Mufti Anas on social media. She dolled up in a beautiful red lehenga as she shared her first wedding photo with husband Mufti Anas and thanked 'Allah' for bringing them together.

Sana Khan took everyone by surprise as she tied the knot with Mufti Anas. The video of Sana's marriage went viral on social media, with many reactions coming in. In the viral clip, Sana and Mufti Anas are seen walking down the stairs as they twinned in white and held hands. Sana glowed in happiness as she flashed her bright wide smile. The newlyweds started their new journey by cutting a cake together. Sana's hush-hush marriage left some surprised, while others were happy for the former actress.

Now, Sana has 'finally' announced her marriage on social media with a beautiful picture with husband Mufti Anas. Just a few hours ago, Sana took to her Instagram handle to share her first wedding picture. Sana looked ethereal as she dolled up in a red-golden heavy embroidery bridal lehenga choli. She accentuated her look with a pretty gold jewellery set and henna filled hands. Sana's husband complimented her look as he wore an all-white sherwani. The two looked content as they posed for a picture together.

With this beautiful picture, Sana expressed, 'Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this DuniyaAnd reunite us in jannah. Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will you deny.' and Priya Malik extended their best wishes to Sana, and congratulated the couple.

Take a look at Sana's post here:

Meanwhile, a month ago at the start of October, Sana shocked everyone as she announced her exit from the entertainment industry. She got married to Mufti Anas on November 20 (2020), in Gujarat in a private wedding ceremony.

