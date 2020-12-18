Sana Khan OPENS UP on her first meeting with husband Anas Saiyed & marriage: I have prayed for a man like him

In a recent interview, Sana spilled the beans about her first meeting and marriage with Anas Saiyed.

Sana Khan, known for her stint in Bigg Boss, surprised everyone as she tied the knot with Anas Saiyed in a private wedding ceremony last month. The two tied the knot on November 20. 2020 in presence of their families. Sana's marriage came as a shock to everyone, as it was only in October that she announced her exit from showbiz. Her marriage pictures and videos, circulate widely on social media

In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Sana spilled the beans about her first meeting and marriage with Anas Saiyed. The former actress revealed that the decision to marry Anas was not taken overnight. She said that she has always prayed for a man like Anas. Revealing details about her first meeting and interaction with Anas, Sana shared that they first met back in 2017 in Mecca. 'It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is an Alim, and not a Mufti, shared Sana.

She added that she then contacted Anas in 2018 as she had some questions about religion. Later, they reconnected in 2020. 'I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam,' expressed Sana. She stressed that tying the knot with Anas was not a decision she took in haste. 'Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life,' shared Sana.

The former actress continued that she likes his decency and he is not judgemental. 'He is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental.' She also shared one of Anas' dialogues that had a lasting impact on her and changed her mind. Sana said that Anas told her, 'Agar koi achhi cheez gutter mein gir gayi hai toh uske upar aap 10 baalti bhi paani daal do, woh saaf nahi hoti hai. Par aap usko gutter se baahar nikaal kar ek glass paani daal do, woh saaf ho jaati hai.'

The couple had recently flown to Kashmir for vacation and their honeymoon. Sana shared several glimpses of their fun time together on her social media handle.

