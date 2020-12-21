Sana Khan is 'overwhelmed' as she gets a special gift from hubby Anas Saiyed on completing 1 month of marriage

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyed celebrated one month of marriage yesterday. She received a special gift on this special occasion from Anas and shared her happiness on social media.

Sana Khan is enjoying her marital bliss. After quitting the entertainment industry in October, she tied the knot with Gujarat based Anas Saiyad on November 20. Sana and Anas got married in a private wedding ceremony attended only by her family. Ever since then, Sana has been sharing glimpses of her happy married life on social media. From long drives to holidaying in Kashmir, Sana and Anas are making the most of their marriage.

It was a special day for Sana and Anas yesterday, December 20. The couple completed one month of marriage. On this special occasion, Anas showered Sana with love and brought her a special gift to mark the day. As Sana revealed a special gift from Anas, she shared her happiness on Instagram and also gave a glimpse of the gift. Sharing a clip on Insta stories, Sana revealed that she has received a mobile phone from Anas as a gift, and was overwhelmed with it.

She expressed her joy and wrote a heartening message for Anas, expressing her gratitude towards him. 'Thank you Anas Saiyed one month of being together. My gift to you is udhar okay,' wrote Sana followed by heart emoji.

The former actress also penned a heartwarming note for Anas, marking one month of marriage with him. She expressed her love for him and revealed how lucky she is to have him in her life. 'Took the best decision of my life for once,' shared Sana.

