Sana Khan reveals the DREAM that led her to quit showbiz; Read to find out

Sana Khan is a former television actress, who participated in several reality shows and did daily soaps too. Her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis was the talk of the town and after that relationship ended, Sana slipped into depression. And, a few days later, she announced her decision of bidding adieu to the glamour world. Back then, Sana said that she wanted to serve humanity and has surrendered herself completely to the "Creator". The 33-year-old recently returned from the holy pilgrimage, Hajj with her businessman-husband Mufti Anas Saiyed.

Sana Khan would listen to Islamic motivational speeches

In an interview with Muttawiffy Hujjaj, South Asia, Sana Khan got teary-eyed while sharing what changed her, and feels blessed to have been "chosen" for Hajj at the "right" time. Sana shared the interview's video on her Instagram where she can be heard saying that it was one of her dreams that led her to take the decision of quitting showbiz. She stated that she would listen to a lot of Islamic motivational speeches, which played a vital role in leaving her past behind and beginning again.

Sana Khan saw herself burn in grave

Sana Khan said that she would get dreams of graves burning and they weren't empty graves but she would see herself getting burnt in those flames. "In Ramadan 2019, I used to see a burning grave in my dreams. I used to see myself in that burning and blazing grave," said the former actress who took that as a message and shifted her focus from showbiz. "In my past life, of course, I had everything, I had fame, name, money. I could do anything and everything I wanted. But one thing that was missing was ‘peace in my heart’ and I was also depressed," said Sana.

Watch the video here: CLICK

The former Bigg Boss contestant also stated that she will never remove her 'hijab'. "You don’t want your last day to be the first day of your hijab," said Sana Khan, who read somewhere that "Allah doesn't want anyone to even see the shape of a dead woman and that's why they are covered in five pieces of clothes."

Sana Khan married Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas Saiyed in November 2020, in an intimate ceremony.

