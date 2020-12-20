Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyed refutes rumour of forcing her to quit films: They are narrow minded people

In a recent interview, Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad said that he has nothing to do with her decision of quitting the showbiz world. He also talks about their relationship, compatibility and more.

Former actor Sana Khan is currently on honeymoon in Kashmir with husband, Anas Saiyad. The former actress has been sharing stunning pictures from their honeymoon after they tied the knot in November. Earlier this year, Sana had announced that she is stepping away from the film industry and she will devote her life to her Creator (God). Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, Sana’s husband Anas has revealed about their relationship, compatibility and more.

He has dismissed all the rumours of him asking the actress to quit the entertainment world. He also said that people are free to question their relationship, but they know how compatible they are with each other. Anas further stated that he is happy that he got married to Sana because she is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart. “I prayed to God that I want to marry Sana and he heard my prayers. I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. I always wanted a girl who complimented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain (they are narrow-minded people)," he added.

Anas said that he has never forced her to lead a life in a certain way. Sana herself announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. She always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing. “I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry” Anas revealed.

Six months ago when Sana left the entertainment world, she wrote, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them."

